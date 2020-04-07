5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B

Amenities
This is a beautiful single level home with two tone paint and tile throughout. This 3Bedroom 1.75 Bath townhome with 1 car garage is within the lakes community and with it comes all the amenities: lake w/boating & Fishing, Clubhouse, heated pools and spa, saunas, tennis & Racquetball courts, aerobic & Weight gyms. Close to ASU, Shopping, Parks & Elementary school. All The Lakes amenities are available including Olympic-sized pool, spa, tennis courts, racquetball, gym and, of course, the Lake! No Cats!!! Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 95.00 prior to move in.