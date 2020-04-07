5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

This is a beautiful single level home with two tone paint and tile throughout. This 3Bedroom 1.75 Bath townhome with 1 car garage is within the lakes community and with it comes all the amenities: lake w/boating & Fishing, Clubhouse, heated pools and spa, saunas, tennis & Racquetball courts, aerobic & Weight gyms. Close to ASU, Shopping, Parks & Elementary school. All The Lakes amenities are available including Olympic-sized pool, spa, tennis courts, racquetball, gym and, of course, the Lake! No Cats!!! Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 95.00 prior to move in.