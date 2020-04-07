All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B

5603 South Doubloon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5603 South Doubloon Court, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
This is a beautiful single level home with two tone paint and tile throughout. This 3Bedroom 1.75 Bath townhome with 1 car garage is within the lakes community and with it comes all the amenities: lake w/boating & Fishing, Clubhouse, heated pools and spa, saunas, tennis & Racquetball courts, aerobic & Weight gyms. Close to ASU, Shopping, Parks & Elementary school. All The Lakes amenities are available including Olympic-sized pool, spa, tennis courts, racquetball, gym and, of course, the Lake! No Cats!!! Dogs approved by landlord. Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 95.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have any available units?
5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have?
Some of 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B offers parking.
Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B has a pool.
Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 S Doubloon Ct Unit B has units with dishwashers.
