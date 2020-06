Amenities

Excellent Unviversity location! Will go quickly.! 3bdrm, 2 bath house with a unique floor plan consisting of a enormous family room that could be converted to a 4th bedroom with its very own separate entrance and A/C unit. New carpet in bedrooms and 20 x 20 porcelain tile throughout rest of house. New kitchen counter, new recessed ceiling LED lights, Vaulted ceilings, two toned paint throughout house, it is gorgeous inside.