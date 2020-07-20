Amenities

525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous highly upgraded 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in Tempe! - Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Prkwy! - CALL TODAY! - **Occupied Through February 2019**



Absolutely incredible 3 level home in the heart of Tempe Town Lake area located off of Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Prkwy. You are close to EVERYTHING! Mill Ave. ASU campus, lightrail, Sundevil Stadium, Tempe Town Lake park and much more!

This home is beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 1,493 sq. ft. features gorgeous hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and contemporary fixtures. Walk in to your own office or den on the first floor. Second floor features a large open living area, your kitchen, your dine in area and a half bath. The third floor features a master bedroom and master bath, hall bath and additional bedroom. Also your own laundry area complete with washer and dryer. Enjoy the pristine community pool, and heated spa! Come check it out, you will not be disappointed!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



