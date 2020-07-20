All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134

525 W Lakeside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 W Lakeside Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous highly upgraded 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in Tempe! - Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Prkwy! - CALL TODAY! - **Occupied Through February 2019**

Absolutely incredible 3 level home in the heart of Tempe Town Lake area located off of Mill Ave. & Rio Salado Prkwy. You are close to EVERYTHING! Mill Ave. ASU campus, lightrail, Sundevil Stadium, Tempe Town Lake park and much more!
This home is beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 1,493 sq. ft. features gorgeous hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and contemporary fixtures. Walk in to your own office or den on the first floor. Second floor features a large open living area, your kitchen, your dine in area and a half bath. The third floor features a master bedroom and master bath, hall bath and additional bedroom. Also your own laundry area complete with washer and dryer. Enjoy the pristine community pool, and heated spa! Come check it out, you will not be disappointed!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE1948915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have any available units?
525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have?
Some of 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 currently offering any rent specials?
525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 is pet friendly.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 offer parking?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 does not offer parking.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have a pool?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 has a pool.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have accessible units?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr. # 134 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College