525 W. Lakeside Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*WOW* Beautiful lakefront condo with two balconies overlooking Tempe Town Lake & Park. Unobstructed views span Camelback and Papago mountains, illuminated Mill Avenue & Light Rail bridges, downtown Phoenix skyline. 525 Town Lake Community is conveniently located across the street from the Tempe Center for the Arts; 5 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport; 15 min from downtown Phoenix; walking distance to the Phoenix Light Rail, blocks away from ASU & Mill Avenue; 3/4mi from new State Farm Building; 3.5mi Cubs Spring Training Stadium. This LUXURIOUS gated community is RESORT-STYLE LIVING at its best! Outside spa area includes heated salt-water pool and jacuzzi, gas grill, curtained cabannas, outdoor shower/bathroom. This finely decorated Condo has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, kitchen island, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, huge master bdrm with walk-in closet off bath, attached two car garage. Two bedrooms plus office area, 3 bathrooms. No pets, no smoking.



**AMAZING** Enjoy watching Tempes annual July 4 & New Years Eve fireworks from your balcony. This quiet professional community is only blocks away from The Farmer Avenue and Mill Street Shops and Restaurants. Check out Tempe Town Lake Events for all the diverse festivals to be observed or participate in with and friends.