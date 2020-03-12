All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:00 PM

525 W. Lakeside Dr

525 West Lakeside Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 West Lakeside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*WOW* Beautiful lakefront condo with two balconies overlooking Tempe Town Lake & Park. Unobstructed views span Camelback and Papago mountains, illuminated Mill Avenue & Light Rail bridges, downtown Phoenix skyline. 525 Town Lake Community is conveniently located across the street from the Tempe Center for the Arts; 5 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport; 15 min from downtown Phoenix; walking distance to the Phoenix Light Rail, blocks away from ASU & Mill Avenue; 3/4mi from new State Farm Building; 3.5mi Cubs Spring Training Stadium. This LUXURIOUS gated community is RESORT-STYLE LIVING at its best! Outside spa area includes heated salt-water pool and jacuzzi, gas grill, curtained cabannas, outdoor shower/bathroom. This finely decorated Condo has granite countertops, cherry cabinets, kitchen island, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, huge master bdrm with walk-in closet off bath, attached two car garage. Two bedrooms plus office area, 3 bathrooms. No pets, no smoking.

**AMAZING** Enjoy watching Tempes annual July 4 & New Years Eve fireworks from your balcony. This quiet professional community is only blocks away from The Farmer Avenue and Mill Street Shops and Restaurants. Check out Tempe Town Lake Events for all the diverse festivals to be observed or participate in with and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have any available units?
525 W. Lakeside Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have?
Some of 525 W. Lakeside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W. Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 W. Lakeside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W. Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr does offer parking.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 525 W. Lakeside Dr has a pool.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W. Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W. Lakeside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
