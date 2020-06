516 W. Brown St.

Amenities

ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS BRAND NEW HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! - 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!!! VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS BRAND NEW HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! THIS LOVELY HOME HAS 5 MASTERS, INSIDE LAUNDRY, CEILING FANS, TILE THROUGHOUT AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE IN THE KITCHEN. EXCELLENT LOCATION, WALK TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS OR LIGHT RAIL!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1500

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4252644)