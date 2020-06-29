All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

4524 South Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4524 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DON'T MISS THIS highly desirable Tempe location just S of I-60 Frwy 4 large bedrooms 2 bath Lots of storage Big 2 car garage with cabinets & long driveway for plenty of parking. Oversize grassy lot with NO HOA and RV Gate in the heart of Tempe Convenient to schools, ASU, shops, mall's, Freeways & Palmer Park. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 1.8% added to lease amount. $225 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have any available units?
4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
