4524 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

DON'T MISS THIS highly desirable Tempe location just S of I-60 Frwy 4 large bedrooms 2 bath Lots of storage Big 2 car garage with cabinets & long driveway for plenty of parking. Oversize grassy lot with NO HOA and RV Gate in the heart of Tempe Convenient to schools, ASU, shops, mall's, Freeways & Palmer Park. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 1.8% added to lease amount. $225 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. This one won't last!