Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Tempe. Home features new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, and tile in high traffic areas. The kitchen has been fully upgraded with new cabinets, granite countertops, tiled back splash and stainless-steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been upgraded as well. Home as inside laundry and a single car garage. Conveniently located close to I10 and US 60 freeways.