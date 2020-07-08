All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

417 E GREENWAY Drive

417 East Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 East Greenway Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Fully Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with sparkling refinished pool in the popular Tempe Gardens community. Large front yard with low maintenance grass landscaping. Front doors open up to foyer with gorgeous, dark faux wood flooring and decorative lighting and opens up to popular tri-level floor plan. Upstairs you will find a huge island kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks bright, spacious living room with more beautiful faux wood floors and a ceiling fan. Also upstairs is a 1/2 bath/powder room and bedroom with ceiling fan and neutral paint/carpet. Good sized master bedroom is also located upstairs and has His & Hers closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have any available units?
417 E GREENWAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have?
Some of 417 E GREENWAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E GREENWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 E GREENWAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E GREENWAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 E GREENWAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 E GREENWAY Drive offers parking.
Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E GREENWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 417 E GREENWAY Drive has a pool.
Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 E GREENWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E GREENWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 E GREENWAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

