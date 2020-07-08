417 E GREENWAY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Fully Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with sparkling refinished pool in the popular Tempe Gardens community. Large front yard with low maintenance grass landscaping. Front doors open up to foyer with gorgeous, dark faux wood flooring and decorative lighting and opens up to popular tri-level floor plan. Upstairs you will find a huge island kitchen with gorgeous white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks bright, spacious living room with more beautiful faux wood floors and a ceiling fan. Also upstairs is a 1/2 bath/powder room and bedroom with ceiling fan and neutral paint/carpet. Good sized master bedroom is also located upstairs and has His & Hers closets.