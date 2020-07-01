373 W Pecan Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-in ready! 3 bed, 2 bath corner lot with a 3 car garage and RV gates. Enter to diagonally tiled floors that are throughout the main areas. Vaulted ceilings for the formal living & dining area. Open concept for the kitchen dining and family room. The kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, pantry and SS appliances. Inside laundry. Generous sized secondary bedrooms have carpet and ceiling lights. Large master has vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area, full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio, grass area and citrus trees. Close to shopping, dining and major freeways. No Section 8