373 W Pecan Pl
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

373 W Pecan Pl

373 West Pecan Place · (602) 288-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

373 West Pecan Place, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-in ready! 3 bed, 2 bath corner lot with a 3 car garage and RV gates. Enter to diagonally tiled floors that are throughout the main areas. Vaulted ceilings for the formal living & dining area. Open concept for the kitchen dining and family room. The kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counters, pantry and SS appliances. Inside laundry. Generous sized secondary bedrooms have carpet and ceiling lights. Large master has vaulted ceilings, separate sitting area, full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio, grass area and citrus trees. Close to shopping, dining and major freeways. No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 W Pecan Pl have any available units?
373 W Pecan Pl has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 W Pecan Pl have?
Some of 373 W Pecan Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 W Pecan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
373 W Pecan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 W Pecan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 W Pecan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 373 W Pecan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 373 W Pecan Pl offers parking.
Does 373 W Pecan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 W Pecan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 W Pecan Pl have a pool?
No, 373 W Pecan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 373 W Pecan Pl have accessible units?
No, 373 W Pecan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 373 W Pecan Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 W Pecan Pl has units with dishwashers.
