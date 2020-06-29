2429 E Loyola Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to this wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Tempe home. This beautiful home features a fantastic open floor plan with an amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, gas stove and a pantry! This home also includes a spacious living room AND family room. Over sized laundry room with cabinets. Master bath has separate shower and tub, double sinks and two wall closets. 3 more bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and blinds. The 2 car garage has room for a ton of storage. The home also features a covered patio, amazing backyard and sparkling pool- great for all your gatherings. Pets are a considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmove.com!!!