All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2429 E Loyola Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2429 E Loyola Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

2429 E Loyola Dr

2429 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2429 East Loyola Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Evergreen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Tempe home. This beautiful home features a fantastic open floor plan with an amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, gas stove and a pantry! This home also includes a spacious living room AND family room. Over sized laundry room with cabinets. Master bath has separate shower and tub, double sinks and two wall closets. 3 more bedrooms are spacious with ceiling fans and blinds. The 2 car garage has room for a ton of storage. The home also features a covered patio, amazing backyard and sparkling pool- great for all your gatherings. Pets are a considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677 or ty.green@azmove.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 E Loyola Dr have any available units?
2429 E Loyola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 E Loyola Dr have?
Some of 2429 E Loyola Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 E Loyola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2429 E Loyola Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 E Loyola Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 E Loyola Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2429 E Loyola Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2429 E Loyola Dr offers parking.
Does 2429 E Loyola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 E Loyola Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 E Loyola Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2429 E Loyola Dr has a pool.
Does 2429 E Loyola Dr have accessible units?
No, 2429 E Loyola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 E Loyola Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 E Loyola Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College