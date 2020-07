Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 bath home with open floor plan in great Tempe location! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan and eating bar in kitchen with brand new beautiful ceramic wood look tile through out. Near Mesa Community College, ASU, freeways, hospitals, dining and entertainment. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **MLS flat $300 one year lease**



(RLNE3397566)