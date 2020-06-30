2143 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Great little 3 bdrm/2 bath. Dining in Great Room, Kitchen with refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, pantry, breakfast bar. Tile flooring. Covered Patio with extra storage shed. Covered parking. Freshly painted, ready for move in. Near 101 and a 2 min drive to ASU Campus! Bus stop very close that will take you right to ASU Campus. Beautiful community Pool and Spa. Washer and dryer in unit. An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.