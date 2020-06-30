All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:20 AM

2143 East 10th Street

2143 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2143 East 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Great little 3 bdrm/2 bath. Dining in Great Room, Kitchen with refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, pantry, breakfast bar. Tile flooring. Covered Patio with extra storage shed. Covered parking. Freshly painted, ready for move in. Near 101 and a 2 min drive to ASU Campus! Bus stop very close that will take you right to ASU Campus. Beautiful community Pool and Spa. Washer and dryer in unit. An admin fee of 2% the rent price, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax applies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 East 10th Street have any available units?
2143 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 East 10th Street have?
Some of 2143 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2143 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2143 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2143 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2143 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2143 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 East 10th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2143 East 10th Street has a pool.
Does 2143 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2143 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

