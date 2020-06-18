All apartments in Tempe
2138 S Los Feliz Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:27 PM

2138 S Los Feliz Dr

2138 South Los Feliz Drive · (480) 550-8500
Location

2138 South Los Feliz Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 S Los Feliz Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2138 S Los Feliz Dr Available 08/01/20 WOW! 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ 2 MASTER SUITES & SPARKLING POOL. COMPLETELY REMODELED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Fully remodeled 4 bedroom Tempe home with 2 Master Suites! Backyard has covered patio and huge sparkling pool with pool service included in rent! Newer 20" tile throughout main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living and fully upgraded kitchen, offering gorgeous granite slab countertops, dark wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances with amazing oven hood over kitchen island. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Upgraded brushed nickel finishes and newer ceiling fans throughout home. Newer custom bathroom vanities w/ granite counters, slate gray tile showers and custom tile flooring. Custom interior and exterior paint. Grass front yard. RV Gate connected to ally. Minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,000 + 2.8% tax + tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,000
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2315503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have any available units?
2138 S Los Feliz Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have?
Some of 2138 S Los Feliz Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 S Los Feliz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2138 S Los Feliz Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 S Los Feliz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr offer parking?
No, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr has a pool.
Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have accessible units?
No, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 S Los Feliz Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 S Los Feliz Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
