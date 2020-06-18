Amenities

2138 S Los Feliz Dr Available 08/01/20 WOW! 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ 2 MASTER SUITES & SPARKLING POOL. COMPLETELY REMODELED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Fully remodeled 4 bedroom Tempe home with 2 Master Suites! Backyard has covered patio and huge sparkling pool with pool service included in rent! Newer 20" tile throughout main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious living and fully upgraded kitchen, offering gorgeous granite slab countertops, dark wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances with amazing oven hood over kitchen island. Brick wood burning fireplace in living room. Upgraded brushed nickel finishes and newer ceiling fans throughout home. Newer custom bathroom vanities w/ granite counters, slate gray tile showers and custom tile flooring. Custom interior and exterior paint. Grass front yard. RV Gate connected to ally. Minutes from ASU, Tempe Marketplace, light rail, bus and orbit stops.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,000 + 2.8% tax + tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,000

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Adrian Kurzman

602-619-0672

E & G Real Estate Services

adrian@eandgrealestate.com



