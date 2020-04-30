All apartments in Tempe
2127 East Minton Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 PM

2127 East Minton Drive

2127 East Minton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2127 East Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Continental Villas East

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! gorgeous tempe 3/2 split level townhouse with all new paint, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, split master, carport parking, huge backyard, storage, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 East Minton Drive have any available units?
2127 East Minton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2127 East Minton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2127 East Minton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 East Minton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2127 East Minton Drive offers parking.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive have a pool?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 East Minton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 East Minton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
