Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
211 E TAYLOR Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

211 E TAYLOR Street

211 East Taylor Street · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

211 East Taylor Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Canal Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
internet access
This FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home has been upgraded to perfection. Step into Living Room open to a beautiful kitchen and dining room. Gather as you entertain in the living room and gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast island. Great for serving or being served or having conversation while meal prep is underway. The connected dining area allows for seating with the bar for 8. Just behind the kitchen is a LARGE Family Room and office space. Big TV, reclining furniture and a fireplace creating cozy fun for the whole family. High Speed Internet, Directv, Soft Water and Reverse Osmosis are just a few other nice to haves in this super equipped home. Overlook the gorgeous green backyard space. Step outside to the grassy yard for a little corn hole or bocce ball and then relax or dine outside under the cute and comfortable gazebo. Super private yard. The 4 bedrooms are down the hall. Once in the MASTER, relax in the king bed, tv and en-suite bath. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 all boast queen comfort beds and share a large hall bath. The inviting front grassy yard and tree lined street complete this ideal location to take advantage of everything in the metro Phoenix Area. ASU and Scottsdale 10 mins away. Highway 10, 10 minutes. Airport is only 10 minutes. Honestly can not imagine a better location. Hiking and mountain views surround you. Parks, walking trails, shopping and dining all in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E TAYLOR Street have any available units?
211 E TAYLOR Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E TAYLOR Street have?
Some of 211 E TAYLOR Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E TAYLOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 E TAYLOR Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E TAYLOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 211 E TAYLOR Street offer parking?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 E TAYLOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E TAYLOR Street have a pool?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 E TAYLOR Street have accessible units?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E TAYLOR Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 E TAYLOR Street does not have units with dishwashers.
