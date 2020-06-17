211 E TAYLOR Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bocce court fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court internet access

This FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home has been upgraded to perfection. Step into Living Room open to a beautiful kitchen and dining room. Gather as you entertain in the living room and gourmet kitchen complete with breakfast island. Great for serving or being served or having conversation while meal prep is underway. The connected dining area allows for seating with the bar for 8. Just behind the kitchen is a LARGE Family Room and office space. Big TV, reclining furniture and a fireplace creating cozy fun for the whole family. High Speed Internet, Directv, Soft Water and Reverse Osmosis are just a few other nice to haves in this super equipped home. Overlook the gorgeous green backyard space. Step outside to the grassy yard for a little corn hole or bocce ball and then relax or dine outside under the cute and comfortable gazebo. Super private yard. The 4 bedrooms are down the hall. Once in the MASTER, relax in the king bed, tv and en-suite bath. Bedrooms 2, 3 and 4 all boast queen comfort beds and share a large hall bath. The inviting front grassy yard and tree lined street complete this ideal location to take advantage of everything in the metro Phoenix Area. ASU and Scottsdale 10 mins away. Highway 10, 10 minutes. Airport is only 10 minutes. Honestly can not imagine a better location. Hiking and mountain views surround you. Parks, walking trails, shopping and dining all in walking distance.