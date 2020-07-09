All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue

2084 East Don Carlos Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2084 East Don Carlos Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Escalante

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just down the road is Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Marketplace!It has amazing access to the 101 and 202 as well for you commuters!* 4 bedrooms refresh with fresh paint and newer carpet (Fall 2018)* 2 bathrooms refreshed with modern vanities *Upgraded GE appliances *Bonus room off of kitchen for additional space. *Two off street parking spaces *Fenced-in yard A quiet community awaits you here in this Tempe home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have any available units?
2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have?
Some of 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College