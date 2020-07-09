2084 East Don Carlos Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281 Escalante
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just down the road is Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Marketplace!It has amazing access to the 101 and 202 as well for you commuters!* 4 bedrooms refresh with fresh paint and newer carpet (Fall 2018)* 2 bathrooms refreshed with modern vanities *Upgraded GE appliances *Bonus room off of kitchen for additional space. *Two off street parking spaces *Fenced-in yard A quiet community awaits you here in this Tempe home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have any available units?
2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue have?
Some of 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.