2084 E DON CARLOS Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just down the road is Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Marketplace!It has amazing access to the 101 and 202 as well for you commuters!* 4 bedrooms refresh with fresh paint and newer carpet (Fall 2018)* 2 bathrooms refreshed with modern vanities *Upgraded GE appliances *Bonus room off of kitchen for additional space. *Two off street parking spaces *Fenced-in yard A quiet community awaits you here in this Tempe home.