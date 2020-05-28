2080 E DUNBAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ranch style home on large 10,000+ sq ft corner lot with rear entry RV gate, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and large storage shed. Freshly painted with new fridge and dishwasher. Loads of upgrades including travertine and wood tile flooring, granite countertops and upgraded lighting. Separate living, family and dining areas. Front loading washer and dryer included along with landscaping service. Near 101 loop and zoned for great schools (Fuller Elementary & McClintock High).