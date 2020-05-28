All apartments in Tempe
2080 E DUNBAR Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2080 E DUNBAR Drive

2080 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2080 East Dunbar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch style home on large 10,000+ sq ft corner lot with rear entry RV gate, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and large storage shed. Freshly painted with new fridge and dishwasher. Loads of upgrades including travertine and wood tile flooring, granite countertops and upgraded lighting. Separate living, family and dining areas. Front loading washer and dryer included along with landscaping service. Near 101 loop and zoned for great schools (Fuller Elementary & McClintock High).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have any available units?
2080 E DUNBAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have?
Some of 2080 E DUNBAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 E DUNBAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2080 E DUNBAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 E DUNBAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive offers parking.
Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have a pool?
No, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 E DUNBAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 E DUNBAR Drive has units with dishwashers.

