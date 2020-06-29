2031 E Colgate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fully remodeled home is immaculate and ready for move in! Updates include a stunning kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, cream quartz countertops, kitchen island, all stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout main areas and wood-like floors in bedrooms, updated bathrooms and ceilings fans throughout. Additional features include a fenced in diving pool, 2-car garage, desert landscaping up front with grass in the backyard, two mature fruit trees and a covered patio. Prime location just minutes from the 101 and 60 freeways. Pool service included in monthly rent.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest