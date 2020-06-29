All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
2031 E Colgate Dr
2031 E Colgate Dr

2031 East Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2031 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fully remodeled home is immaculate and ready for move in! Updates include a stunning kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, cream quartz countertops, kitchen island, all stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout main areas and wood-like floors in bedrooms, updated bathrooms and ceilings fans throughout. Additional features include a fenced in diving pool, 2-car garage, desert landscaping up front with grass in the backyard, two mature fruit trees and a covered patio. Prime location just minutes from the 101 and 60 freeways. Pool service included in monthly rent.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 E Colgate Dr have any available units?
2031 E Colgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 E Colgate Dr have?
Some of 2031 E Colgate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 E Colgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2031 E Colgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 E Colgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 E Colgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2031 E Colgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2031 E Colgate Dr offers parking.
Does 2031 E Colgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 E Colgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 E Colgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2031 E Colgate Dr has a pool.
Does 2031 E Colgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 2031 E Colgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 E Colgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 E Colgate Dr has units with dishwashers.
