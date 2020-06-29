2031 E Colgate Dr

Amenities
This fully remodeled home is immaculate and ready for move in! Updates include a stunning kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, cream quartz countertops, kitchen island, all stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring throughout main areas and wood-like floors in bedrooms, updated bathrooms and ceilings fans throughout. Additional features include a fenced in diving pool, 2-car garage, desert landscaping up front with grass in the backyard, two mature fruit trees and a covered patio. Prime location just minutes from the 101 and 60 freeways. Pool service included in monthly rent.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest