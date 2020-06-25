All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2005 E CAROLINE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2005 E CAROLINE Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

2005 E CAROLINE Lane

2005 East Caroline Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2005 East Caroline Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pepperwood Townhomes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Custom Home on one of the Nicest Cul De Sac Lots in Circle G Tempe*Magnificent Covered Entry Leads into this Spacious and Open Home*Formal Living & Dining Rooms with Soaring Ceilings greets you as you enter the Home*Incredible Kitchen and A Gigantic Family Room are in the Center of this Home with an Abundance of Windows to view the Park Like Back Yard and Both Open to the Enormous Covered Patio that is Big Enough to hold a Small Convention*The Giant Family Room with an Entire Wet Bar Wall has A Ceiling 2 Stories Tall*The Kitchen, Family Room, and Huge Patio are an Entertainers Dream and Your Guests Won't Want to Leave*The only Room that is Not on The Main Level is a Spacious Upstairs Media Room That Could Also Be A Gym/Workout Room/Kids Family Room & It is located above the Attached Oversized Garage in the Back of the Home, Away from all of the bedrooms*Speaking of Bedrooms, the Huge Master Suite is located on the East side of the Home, Away from the 3 Very Large Bedrooms on the West Side of the Home, With all 3 Bedrooms Having Big Walk-in Closets*In Addition to the Big, Oversized Attached Garage in the Back of the home, There is a Separate Detached, Oversized Garage for all Your Toys or Additional Vehicles*The Property is Landscaped to Perfection and has a Large Diving Pool and Heated Spa in the Center of the Spacious Backyard*The Back Yard Looks Like a Resort!*Take a Look at the Pictures to View all the Wonderful Features of This Fantastic Home, but Better Yet, Come Visit and See for Yourself*You Won't be Disappointed!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have any available units?
2005 E CAROLINE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have?
Some of 2005 E CAROLINE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 E CAROLINE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 E CAROLINE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 E CAROLINE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane offers parking.
Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane has a pool.
Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 E CAROLINE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 E CAROLINE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College