2005 E CAROLINE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful Custom Home on one of the Nicest Cul De Sac Lots in Circle G Tempe*Magnificent Covered Entry Leads into this Spacious and Open Home*Formal Living & Dining Rooms with Soaring Ceilings greets you as you enter the Home*Incredible Kitchen and A Gigantic Family Room are in the Center of this Home with an Abundance of Windows to view the Park Like Back Yard and Both Open to the Enormous Covered Patio that is Big Enough to hold a Small Convention*The Giant Family Room with an Entire Wet Bar Wall has A Ceiling 2 Stories Tall*The Kitchen, Family Room, and Huge Patio are an Entertainers Dream and Your Guests Won't Want to Leave*The only Room that is Not on The Main Level is a Spacious Upstairs Media Room That Could Also Be A Gym/Workout Room/Kids Family Room & It is located above the Attached Oversized Garage in the Back of the Home, Away from all of the bedrooms*Speaking of Bedrooms, the Huge Master Suite is located on the East side of the Home, Away from the 3 Very Large Bedrooms on the West Side of the Home, With all 3 Bedrooms Having Big Walk-in Closets*In Addition to the Big, Oversized Attached Garage in the Back of the home, There is a Separate Detached, Oversized Garage for all Your Toys or Additional Vehicles*The Property is Landscaped to Perfection and has a Large Diving Pool and Heated Spa in the Center of the Spacious Backyard*The Back Yard Looks Like a Resort!*Take a Look at the Pictures to View all the Wonderful Features of This Fantastic Home, but Better Yet, Come Visit and See for Yourself*You Won't be Disappointed!!!