200 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled, First Floor, Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath Condo with All Upgraded Tile Floors in Perfect Tempe location Right On Orbit's College Avenue Route, Minutes from ASU and Tempe Town Lakes, Light Rail, Sky Harbor Airport, Tempe Shopping and Dining! Right Across The Street From Fate Brewery! Spacious Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Subway Tile Backsplash! Updated Bathroom, Counters and Floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit! Chesapeake has 2 pools, hot tub, clubhouse & BBQ's. Covered Parking! This Beauty Is A Must See. Will Go Fast.