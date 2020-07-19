All apartments in Tempe
200 E SOUTHERN Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

200 E SOUTHERN Avenue

200 East Southern Avenue · (480) 589-1946
Location

200 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Chesapeake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled, First Floor, Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath Condo with All Upgraded Tile Floors in Perfect Tempe location Right On Orbit's College Avenue Route, Minutes from ASU and Tempe Town Lakes, Light Rail, Sky Harbor Airport, Tempe Shopping and Dining! Right Across The Street From Fate Brewery! Spacious Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Subway Tile Backsplash! Updated Bathroom, Counters and Floor. Washer and Dryer in Unit! Chesapeake has 2 pools, hot tub, clubhouse & BBQ's. Covered Parking! This Beauty Is A Must See. Will Go Fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
200 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue offers parking.
Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 E SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
