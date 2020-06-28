1905 E MYRNA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODEL STILL BEING DONE. PLEASE EXCUSE MESS. MONTHLY LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME in highly desired South Tempe! Lovely ranch home situated on an interior 1/4 acre lot near community park. Backyard boasts a secret garden, citrus, covered & paved patios for entertaining and attached gardening/storage building. Private backyard is surrounded by other single level family homes. Newly REMODELED bright kitchen offers plenty of storage, breakfast bar open to the family room. Plantation shutters dress the combined formal living and dining rooms. Guest bedrooms include walk-in closets and organization systems. Spacious Master with french door walk out. Master Bath updates and garden view. New carpet & Paint! Kyrene schools & No HOA.