All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1905 E MYRNA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1905 E MYRNA Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

1905 E MYRNA Lane

1905 East Myrna Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1905 East Myrna Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Alta Mira

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODEL STILL BEING DONE. PLEASE EXCUSE MESS. MONTHLY LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME in highly desired South Tempe! Lovely ranch home situated on an interior 1/4 acre lot near community park. Backyard boasts a secret garden, citrus, covered & paved patios for entertaining and attached gardening/storage building. Private backyard is surrounded by other single level family homes. Newly REMODELED bright kitchen offers plenty of storage, breakfast bar open to the family room. Plantation shutters dress the combined formal living and dining rooms. Guest bedrooms include walk-in closets and organization systems. Spacious Master with french door walk out. Master Bath updates and garden view. New carpet & Paint! Kyrene schools & No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have any available units?
1905 E MYRNA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have?
Some of 1905 E MYRNA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E MYRNA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E MYRNA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E MYRNA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E MYRNA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1905 E MYRNA Lane offers parking.
Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 E MYRNA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have a pool?
No, 1905 E MYRNA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1905 E MYRNA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E MYRNA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 E MYRNA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College