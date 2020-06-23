All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1841 E PALMCROFT Drive

1841 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1841 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Great Tempe location close to ASU and Orbit. All new kitchen cabinets, new stainless appliances, new bathroom vanities, new carpet in bedrooms, and freshly painted. 60'' TV in Family rm. The home has an owned solar system. The back yard has a sparkling pebbletec pool and covered patio for al fresco dining. Home is furnished for immediate rental. Close to shopping, restaurants, Tempe Marketplace, ASU, SCNM & convenient to 60, 101, & 202 freeways. Landscaping & Pool maintenance included. Owner will do credit check & write lease. FLEXIBLE TIMES & TERMS. Utilities included on short term lease. Water, sewer, garbage, & electrical , basic cable, internet & phone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
1841 E PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1841 E PALMCROFT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive does offer parking.
Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive has a pool.
Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 E PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.
