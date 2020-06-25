Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1832 E TODD DR Available 06/15/20 South Tempe Location, 2250 SFT Home!! - LAKE COMMUNITY! A gorgeous home in prestigious Oasis community with a picture perfect lake just across! Step inside & you will be swept away by the soaring 2-story ceilings, clerestory windows & gleaming GRANITE FLOORS! Impressive family & dining room opens to the big eat-in kitchen. Stainless appliances,granite counters,light cabinetry & center island.A gently curved staircase invites you to the upper level where the spacious bay window loft overlooks family room below.The light & bright feeling continues into the vaulted ceiling master suite.Double doors,dual sinks,oval tub,shower & walk-in closet.Scenic walking trail around lake,professionally landscaped lush backyard- lemons/oranges!.2 car garage - Epoxy floors!Grocery/Restaurants/Movies are less than 1 mile!



MOVE-IN READY SOON! TENANT OCCUPIED CURRENTLY! Washer/dryer incl!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



TAX 1.8%



(RLNE2421580)