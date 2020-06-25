Amenities
1832 E TODD DR Available 06/15/20 South Tempe Location, 2250 SFT Home!! - LAKE COMMUNITY! A gorgeous home in prestigious Oasis community with a picture perfect lake just across! Step inside & you will be swept away by the soaring 2-story ceilings, clerestory windows & gleaming GRANITE FLOORS! Impressive family & dining room opens to the big eat-in kitchen. Stainless appliances,granite counters,light cabinetry & center island.A gently curved staircase invites you to the upper level where the spacious bay window loft overlooks family room below.The light & bright feeling continues into the vaulted ceiling master suite.Double doors,dual sinks,oval tub,shower & walk-in closet.Scenic walking trail around lake,professionally landscaped lush backyard- lemons/oranges!.2 car garage - Epoxy floors!Grocery/Restaurants/Movies are less than 1 mile!
MOVE-IN READY SOON! TENANT OCCUPIED CURRENTLY! Washer/dryer incl!
