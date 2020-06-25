All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1832 E TODD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1832 E TODD DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1832 E TODD DR

1832 East Todd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1832 East Todd Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Oasis at Anozira

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1832 E TODD DR Available 06/15/20 South Tempe Location, 2250 SFT Home!! - LAKE COMMUNITY! A gorgeous home in prestigious Oasis community with a picture perfect lake just across! Step inside & you will be swept away by the soaring 2-story ceilings, clerestory windows & gleaming GRANITE FLOORS! Impressive family & dining room opens to the big eat-in kitchen. Stainless appliances,granite counters,light cabinetry & center island.A gently curved staircase invites you to the upper level where the spacious bay window loft overlooks family room below.The light & bright feeling continues into the vaulted ceiling master suite.Double doors,dual sinks,oval tub,shower & walk-in closet.Scenic walking trail around lake,professionally landscaped lush backyard- lemons/oranges!.2 car garage - Epoxy floors!Grocery/Restaurants/Movies are less than 1 mile!

MOVE-IN READY SOON! TENANT OCCUPIED CURRENTLY! Washer/dryer incl!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

TAX 1.8%

(RLNE2421580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 E TODD DR have any available units?
1832 E TODD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 E TODD DR have?
Some of 1832 E TODD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 E TODD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1832 E TODD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 E TODD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 E TODD DR is pet friendly.
Does 1832 E TODD DR offer parking?
Yes, 1832 E TODD DR offers parking.
Does 1832 E TODD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 E TODD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 E TODD DR have a pool?
No, 1832 E TODD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1832 E TODD DR have accessible units?
No, 1832 E TODD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 E TODD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 E TODD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College