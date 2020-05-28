1811 E YALE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN Ready! This is how a remodel should be done! Maintenance free, No HOA, Newer AC, Newer Roof, Newer Tankless Hot Water Heater (gas), RV Gate, No neighbors behind you & much more! No expense spared with Premium J&k hardwood Maple kitchen cabinetry. Granite countertops. Zebra wood floating shelves, wood plank tile floors thru-out. High-end Samsung and GE Stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan, master suite, full size finished walk in laundry/utility room with sink. LG backyard w/view, NO neighbors behind, walkout brick paver patio with private entrance from the master suite. Oversized two car garage. New duct work. Extra attic insulation. Pex plumbing upgrades in the master bathroom. Fully landscaped front yard with synthetic turf and brick pavers. One of a kind lot!