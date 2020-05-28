All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1811 E YALE Drive

1811 East Yale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1811 East Yale Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Ready! This is how a remodel should be done! Maintenance free, No HOA, Newer AC, Newer Roof, Newer Tankless Hot Water Heater (gas), RV Gate, No neighbors behind you & much more! No expense spared with Premium J&k hardwood Maple kitchen cabinetry. Granite countertops. Zebra wood floating shelves, wood plank tile floors thru-out. High-end Samsung and GE Stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan, master suite, full size finished walk in laundry/utility room with sink. LG backyard w/view, NO neighbors behind, walkout brick paver patio with private entrance from the master suite. Oversized two car garage. New duct work. Extra attic insulation. Pex plumbing upgrades in the master bathroom. Fully landscaped front yard with synthetic turf and brick pavers. One of a kind lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 E YALE Drive have any available units?
1811 E YALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 E YALE Drive have?
Some of 1811 E YALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 E YALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 E YALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 E YALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 E YALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1811 E YALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 E YALE Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 E YALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 E YALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 E YALE Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 E YALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 E YALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 E YALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 E YALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 E YALE Drive has units with dishwashers.

