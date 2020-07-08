All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1735 E La Jolla Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1735 E La Jolla Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1735 E La Jolla Dr

1735 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1735 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
1735 E La Jolla Dr Available 06/15/20 1735 E La Jolla - 5 Bed, 3 Bath, Near ASU, Pool - Total remodel in 2012. Good sized bedrooms. Three bedrooms downstairs, very cool in summer, two bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite with separate tub and shower, walk in closet. Cul-de-sac lot. Pebble tec pool. Granite counters. Weekly pool service included, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. Online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Details on Holding a property, Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account

Terms:
Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE2142429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have any available units?
1735 E La Jolla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 1735 E La Jolla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 E La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1735 E La Jolla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 E La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1735 E La Jolla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr offer parking?
No, 1735 E La Jolla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 E La Jolla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1735 E La Jolla Dr has a pool.
Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 1735 E La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 E La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 E La Jolla Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College