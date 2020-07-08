Amenities

1735 E La Jolla Dr Available 06/15/20 1735 E La Jolla - 5 Bed, 3 Bath, Near ASU, Pool - Total remodel in 2012. Good sized bedrooms. Three bedrooms downstairs, very cool in summer, two bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite with separate tub and shower, walk in closet. Cul-de-sac lot. Pebble tec pool. Granite counters. Weekly pool service included, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. Online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.



Renters insurance is required

Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners

Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet

Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com



Details on Holding a property, Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account



Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.

If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.

If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.

If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.



Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.



Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard



(RLNE2142429)