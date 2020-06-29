All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:50 AM

1718 E Pebble Beach Dr

1718 East Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 East Pebble Beach Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1718 E Pebble Beach Dr Available 08/09/20 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Pool, Remodeled in 2018 - Updated and remodeled in 2018. Private pool with synthetic grass and open yard. Large kitchen. Three full baths with showers.

Weekly pool service included, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be in tour format. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Holding a property

Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account
1. The individual who is going to pay $500 holding deposit to apply online to home at www.krkrealty.com and pay $40 application fee
2. If the home is not on website please send name and email to Admin@KrkRealty.com
3. Once application is received a link will be sent to pay the $500 fee.
When deposit is received you will have 48 hours to have all applications to be received
If your application is approved, you will receive lease agreement to e-sign
1. You will have 7 days to review, sign and deposit the remaining security deposit due
2. Security deposit is equal to one months rent ($250 is a non-refundable processing fee, the balance is refundable based on the condition of the home at time of move out)

Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have any available units?
1718 E Pebble Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have?
Some of 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E Pebble Beach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr offer parking?
No, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr has a pool.
Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E Pebble Beach Dr has units with dishwashers.

