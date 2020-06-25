1708 N DAFFODIL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Huge 5 bedroom house with split floor plan and 2 master suites Perfectly positioned between ASU and Old Town Scottsdale. Master retreat features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and personal fireplace. Master bath retreat offers dual sink granite vanity and walk-in shower with custom penny tile inlay floor and surround. All bathrooms have been updated with granite top vanities and gray tile shower surrounds. Modern open concept kitchen with custom dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops including island - perfect for entertaining! Newer fixtures throughout with custom 20'' porcelain tile flooring and plush carpet in all the bedrooms.