Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

1708 N DAFFODIL Street

1708 North Daffodil Street · No Longer Available
Location

1708 North Daffodil Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Huge 5 bedroom house with split floor plan and 2 master suites Perfectly positioned between ASU and Old Town Scottsdale. Master retreat features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and personal fireplace. Master bath retreat offers dual sink granite vanity and walk-in shower with custom penny tile inlay floor and surround. All bathrooms have been updated with granite top vanities and gray tile shower surrounds. Modern open concept kitchen with custom dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite slab countertops including island - perfect for entertaining! Newer fixtures throughout with custom 20'' porcelain tile flooring and plush carpet in all the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have any available units?
1708 N DAFFODIL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have?
Some of 1708 N DAFFODIL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 N DAFFODIL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1708 N DAFFODIL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 N DAFFODIL Street pet-friendly?
No, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street offer parking?
No, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street does not offer parking.
Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have a pool?
Yes, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street has a pool.
Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have accessible units?
No, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 N DAFFODIL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 N DAFFODIL Street has units with dishwashers.
