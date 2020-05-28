1604 S RIVER Drive

Amenities

*Spacious Townhome in ideal location! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath w/ 2 car garage and LARGE back/side patio is one not to miss! Perfect set-up for roommates - with each bedroom having their own attached bathroom. Cute eat-in kitchen with all appliances! Living room w/ vaulted ceilings, wet bar + fireplace! Large master w/ walk-in closet and huge master bath w/ double sinks! * Full size Washer + dryer! * Close proximity to the university and close access to the 101 and 60 freeways makes it in a perfect location. The Las Brisas community boasts of well kept townhomes, tall trees, and a great community pool! * This is a great value for the area and is sure not to last!*