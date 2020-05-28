All apartments in Tempe
1604 S RIVER Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

1604 S RIVER Drive

1604 South River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 South River Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Spacious Townhome in ideal location! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath w/ 2 car garage and LARGE back/side patio is one not to miss! Perfect set-up for roommates - with each bedroom having their own attached bathroom. Cute eat-in kitchen with all appliances! Living room w/ vaulted ceilings, wet bar + fireplace! Large master w/ walk-in closet and huge master bath w/ double sinks! * Full size Washer + dryer! * Close proximity to the university and close access to the 101 and 60 freeways makes it in a perfect location. The Las Brisas community boasts of well kept townhomes, tall trees, and a great community pool! * This is a great value for the area and is sure not to last!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 S RIVER Drive have any available units?
1604 S RIVER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 S RIVER Drive have?
Some of 1604 S RIVER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 S RIVER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 S RIVER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 S RIVER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1604 S RIVER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1604 S RIVER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 S RIVER Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 S RIVER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 S RIVER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 S RIVER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1604 S RIVER Drive has a pool.
Does 1604 S RIVER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 S RIVER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 S RIVER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 S RIVER Drive has units with dishwashers.
