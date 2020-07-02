All apartments in Tempe
151 E Broadway Road.
151 E Broadway Road

151 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Location

151 East Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2 bed/2bath condo with carport in a convenient location, close to ASU and downtown Tempe. Walking distance to grocery shopping, to elementary, middle, high school and University. Inside washer/dryer. Wood laminate and tile flooring, no carpet. Updated bathrooms. The unit has a central location within the community, and is close to the swimming pool and the mailboxes. There is extra storage by the carport. It is on the route of the free Orbit bus. Walking distance to ASU. Water is included with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 151 E Broadway Road have any available units?
151 E Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E Broadway Road have?
Some of 151 E Broadway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
151 E Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E Broadway Road pet-friendly?
No, 151 E Broadway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 151 E Broadway Road offer parking?
Yes, 151 E Broadway Road offers parking.
Does 151 E Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 E Broadway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E Broadway Road have a pool?
Yes, 151 E Broadway Road has a pool.
Does 151 E Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 151 E Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E Broadway Road has units with dishwashers.

