151 E Broadway Road.

Amenities

2 bed/2bath condo with carport in a convenient location, close to ASU and downtown Tempe. Walking distance to grocery shopping, to elementary, middle, high school and University. Inside washer/dryer. Wood laminate and tile flooring, no carpet. Updated bathrooms. The unit has a central location within the community, and is close to the swimming pool and the mailboxes. There is extra storage by the carport. It is on the route of the free Orbit bus. Walking distance to ASU. Water is included with the rent.