All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1419 S KENNETH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1419 S KENNETH Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1419 S KENNETH Place

1419 S Kenneth Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1419 S Kenneth Pl, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Kenneth, a new experience in Modern Living! Eight modern rental homes designed by Chen+Suchart Studio. Cutting-edge and award winning design that sets this a world apart from anything else. This home is a thoughtfully designed 3 BR space with 10' ceilings, beautifully finished baths, generous euro-style kitchen & details designed to offer a high-quality life. Thoughtful amenities from perforated metal entries, full height glazing & plug-in electric charger ready garages will make you never want to leave! The Kenneth was designed & built with the Modern Architecture lover in mind. Fully featured & ready to enjoy offering complete appliance package. Awesome location a short walk to the ASU Campus and light-rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 S KENNETH Place have any available units?
1419 S KENNETH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 S KENNETH Place have?
Some of 1419 S KENNETH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 S KENNETH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1419 S KENNETH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 S KENNETH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1419 S KENNETH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1419 S KENNETH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1419 S KENNETH Place offers parking.
Does 1419 S KENNETH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 S KENNETH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 S KENNETH Place have a pool?
No, 1419 S KENNETH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1419 S KENNETH Place have accessible units?
No, 1419 S KENNETH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 S KENNETH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 S KENNETH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College