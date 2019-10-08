Amenities
1403 E. Verlea Dr Available 05/08/20 Tempe 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story with Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MAY 8, 2020
3 Bed - 2 Bath, 1,288 SqFt - Single Story Ranch Style Home in Wonderful Tempe - Carpet and Tile - Split Master Bedroom - Formal Living Room plus Family Room Off Kitchen w/Fireplace and Glass Door to Pool Area - Kitchen w/Skylight, Breakfast Bar and Extra Exit Door to Backyard - Large Exterior Laundry Room with Storage - Refreshing Pool w/Pool Service Included - Desert Front/Grass Back, 1 Car Carport + 1 Slab Parking.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator; Washer & Dryer, Pool Chemicals Only.
DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & RURAL - From Rural go East on Broadway, South on Dorsey, East on Verlea, Property is on the Right.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe
SCHOOLS: Meyer, Connolly, McClintock High
$1,625.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month
$20.00 Utility Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Per Month
$1,625.00 Security Deposit
+ $600.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures from Previous Listing)
(RLNE2262426)