Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

1403 E. Verlea Dr Available 05/08/20 Tempe 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story with Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MAY 8, 2020



3 Bed - 2 Bath, 1,288 SqFt - Single Story Ranch Style Home in Wonderful Tempe - Carpet and Tile - Split Master Bedroom - Formal Living Room plus Family Room Off Kitchen w/Fireplace and Glass Door to Pool Area - Kitchen w/Skylight, Breakfast Bar and Extra Exit Door to Backyard - Large Exterior Laundry Room with Storage - Refreshing Pool w/Pool Service Included - Desert Front/Grass Back, 1 Car Carport + 1 Slab Parking.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator; Washer & Dryer, Pool Chemicals Only.



DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & RURAL - From Rural go East on Broadway, South on Dorsey, East on Verlea, Property is on the Right.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe



SCHOOLS: Meyer, Connolly, McClintock High



$1,625.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month

$20.00 Utility Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Per Month

$1,625.00 Security Deposit

+ $600.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures from Previous Listing)



(RLNE2262426)