Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1403 E. Verlea Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1403 E. Verlea Dr

1403 East Verlea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 East Verlea Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1403 E. Verlea Dr Available 05/08/20 Tempe 3 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story with Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MAY 8, 2020

3 Bed - 2 Bath, 1,288 SqFt - Single Story Ranch Style Home in Wonderful Tempe - Carpet and Tile - Split Master Bedroom - Formal Living Room plus Family Room Off Kitchen w/Fireplace and Glass Door to Pool Area - Kitchen w/Skylight, Breakfast Bar and Extra Exit Door to Backyard - Large Exterior Laundry Room with Storage - Refreshing Pool w/Pool Service Included - Desert Front/Grass Back, 1 Car Carport + 1 Slab Parking.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator; Washer & Dryer, Pool Chemicals Only.

DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & RURAL - From Rural go East on Broadway, South on Dorsey, East on Verlea, Property is on the Right.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe

SCHOOLS: Meyer, Connolly, McClintock High

$1,625.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month
$20.00 Utility Maintenance Reduction Program Fee Per Month
$1,625.00 Security Deposit
+ $600.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures from Previous Listing)

(RLNE2262426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have any available units?
1403 E. Verlea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have?
Some of 1403 E. Verlea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 E. Verlea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1403 E. Verlea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 E. Verlea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1403 E. Verlea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1403 E. Verlea Dr offers parking.
Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 E. Verlea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1403 E. Verlea Dr has a pool.
Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have accessible units?
No, 1403 E. Verlea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 E. Verlea Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 E. Verlea Dr has units with dishwashers.

