Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
137 E Riviera Dr.
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

137 E Riviera Dr.

137 E Riviera Dr · No Longer Available
Location

137 E Riviera Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
137 E Riviera Dr. Available 08/01/19 5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TRI-LEVEL TEMPE HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE NEAR ASU! - Open, spacious 5 bedroom Tempe home near ASU, 60, 101 & I-10. Super popular tri-level floor plan with neutral tile throughout main living areas, carpet in 4 bedrooms and two-tone paint. Large master bedroom on lower level with vanity, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Additional family room is also downstairs and could be used as 5th bedroom. Kitchen, living room and 3 additional bedrooms are all located on the ground level. Front and back yards both have low maintenance landscaping and backyard has covered patio, RV pad and RV gate with access through the alley. Attached two-car garage with direct access to home through lower level.\

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2500 + tax
Security Deposit - $2500
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

SHAARON ELISHA
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4502701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 E Riviera Dr. have any available units?
137 E Riviera Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 E Riviera Dr. have?
Some of 137 E Riviera Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 E Riviera Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
137 E Riviera Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 E Riviera Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 E Riviera Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 137 E Riviera Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 137 E Riviera Dr. offers parking.
Does 137 E Riviera Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 E Riviera Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 E Riviera Dr. have a pool?
No, 137 E Riviera Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 137 E Riviera Dr. have accessible units?
No, 137 E Riviera Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 137 E Riviera Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 E Riviera Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
