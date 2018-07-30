Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

137 E Riviera Dr. Available 08/01/19 5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TRI-LEVEL TEMPE HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE NEAR ASU! - Open, spacious 5 bedroom Tempe home near ASU, 60, 101 & I-10. Super popular tri-level floor plan with neutral tile throughout main living areas, carpet in 4 bedrooms and two-tone paint. Large master bedroom on lower level with vanity, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Additional family room is also downstairs and could be used as 5th bedroom. Kitchen, living room and 3 additional bedrooms are all located on the ground level. Front and back yards both have low maintenance landscaping and backyard has covered patio, RV pad and RV gate with access through the alley. Attached two-car garage with direct access to home through lower level.\



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $2500 + tax

Security Deposit - $2500

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



SHAARON ELISHA

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services

shaaron@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE4502701)