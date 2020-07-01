1334 East Hermosa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY TO GO!!! TEMPE 4 BED/2 BATH WITH POOL RV GATE, & WORK SHED-Very LARGE *MUST SEE*



McCLINTOCK AND I-60



HUGE WORK SHED AND POOL.WASHER /DRYER/FRIDGE INCLUDED. PLENTY OF STORAGE EVERYWHERE. THIS HOME IS HUGE FOR ITS SIZE. LARGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE, LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM.RV GATE. LOOKS AND FEELS BETTER THAN THE PICTURES.



Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.



To view the property ***( Self Showing)***

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.



Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com



APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS



Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.