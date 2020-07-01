All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:29 PM

1334 East Hermosa Drive

1334 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1334 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY TO GO!!! TEMPE 4 BED/2 BATH WITH POOL RV GATE, & WORK SHED-Very LARGE *MUST SEE*

McCLINTOCK AND I-60

HUGE WORK SHED AND POOL.WASHER /DRYER/FRIDGE INCLUDED. PLENTY OF STORAGE EVERYWHERE. THIS HOME IS HUGE FOR ITS SIZE. LARGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE, LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM.RV GATE. LOOKS AND FEELS BETTER THAN THE PICTURES.

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS

Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have any available units?
1334 East Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 1334 East Hermosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 East Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1334 East Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 East Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 East Hermosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive offer parking?
No, 1334 East Hermosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 East Hermosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1334 East Hermosa Drive has a pool.
Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1334 East Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 East Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 East Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

