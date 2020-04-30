All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1321 E La Jolla Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1321 E La Jolla Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

1321 E La Jolla Drive

1321 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1321 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
This home is fully furnished and ready for entertaining, granite counters, beautiful colored interior, two large master suites, window blinds, lovely back yard with pool, and patio cover, interior fireplace, ceiling fans, well appointed kitchen, stone tile work, excellent shopping and transportation within walking distance, close the (60) and (101) Freeways. Long term lease preferred, Min 18 months. Pets acceptable. Smoking outside allowed. Pool and Landscape service included. Ready for Occupancy 3/23/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have any available units?
1321 E La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 1321 E La Jolla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 E La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 E La Jolla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 E La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 E La Jolla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive offer parking?
No, 1321 E La Jolla Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 E La Jolla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1321 E La Jolla Drive has a pool.
Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 E La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 E La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 E La Jolla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College