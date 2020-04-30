1321 E La Jolla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

This home is fully furnished and ready for entertaining, granite counters, beautiful colored interior, two large master suites, window blinds, lovely back yard with pool, and patio cover, interior fireplace, ceiling fans, well appointed kitchen, stone tile work, excellent shopping and transportation within walking distance, close the (60) and (101) Freeways. Long term lease preferred, Min 18 months. Pets acceptable. Smoking outside allowed. Pool and Landscape service included. Ready for Occupancy 3/23/20.