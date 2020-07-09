1305 East Lemon Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Walking distance to ASU! Nice single story with 4 bedrooms and 2. 5 baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room. Tile in all the right places. Split master bedroom. Guest bath with travertine tile shower. Inside laundry with additional cabinet space. Large backyard. Close to ASU, all the major freeways (202, 101, & 60) & Tempe Marketplace!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.