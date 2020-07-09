All apartments in Tempe
1305 East Lemon Street
1305 East Lemon Street

1305 East Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walking distance to ASU! Nice single story with 4 bedrooms and 2. 5 baths. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room. Tile in all the right places. Split master bedroom. Guest bath with travertine tile shower. Inside laundry with additional cabinet space. Large backyard. Close to ASU, all the major freeways (202, 101, & 60) & Tempe Marketplace!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

