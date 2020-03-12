All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1258 E CAMPUS Drive

1258 East Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1258 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 bathroom. large storage room/laundry room with washer/dryer. One block from Meyer Park and 2 blocks from elementary school. Large, private lot with RV Gate from alley. Separate living room and family room. New interior paint & carpet. Tile floors in hallways, kitchen, family room and baths. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. $100 new lease administrative fee at move in, 1.8% city sales tax and $10/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. No smoking allowed. Landlord would consider 1 short hair small pet dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have any available units?
1258 E CAMPUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have?
Some of 1258 E CAMPUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 E CAMPUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1258 E CAMPUS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 E CAMPUS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive does offer parking.
Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have a pool?
No, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 E CAMPUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 E CAMPUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
