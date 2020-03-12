1258 E CAMPUS Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom/2 bathroom. large storage room/laundry room with washer/dryer. One block from Meyer Park and 2 blocks from elementary school. Large, private lot with RV Gate from alley. Separate living room and family room. New interior paint & carpet. Tile floors in hallways, kitchen, family room and baths. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. $100 new lease administrative fee at move in, 1.8% city sales tax and $10/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. No smoking allowed. Landlord would consider 1 short hair small pet dog.