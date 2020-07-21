1205 S BUTTE Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

This house was fully remodel w/permitted NEW addition, which includes: roof, carpet, paint, Stucco, and Low E windows and many more on this addition. Moving in ready! This is a Single-Family Home located in Tempe, with 4 bedrooms+ study room; has 2.75 baths. Walking distances to and from light-rail transit stations in 5 mins., in addition, walking distance to: Food City, Convenience store, Restaurant etc! Only 2 light-rail Stop to ASU ~!!! Bus station near by can take you to Chandler Fashion Mall as well. Location, location, location, you cannot find better location than this one!