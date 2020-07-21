All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

1205 S BUTTE Avenue

1205 South Butte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1205 South Butte Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This house was fully remodel w/permitted NEW addition, which includes: roof, carpet, paint, Stucco, and Low E windows and many more on this addition. Moving in ready! This is a Single-Family Home located in Tempe, with 4 bedrooms+ study room; has 2.75 baths. Walking distances to and from light-rail transit stations in 5 mins., in addition, walking distance to: Food City, Convenience store, Restaurant etc! Only 2 light-rail Stop to ASU ~!!! Bus station near by can take you to Chandler Fashion Mall as well. Location, location, location, you cannot find better location than this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have any available units?
1205 S BUTTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have?
Some of 1205 S BUTTE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 S BUTTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1205 S BUTTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 S BUTTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 S BUTTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 S BUTTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
