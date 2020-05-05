1143 E Sunburst Lane

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located near Elliot and Rural. With over 2,600 s.f. of living space this home offers a large eat-in kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry, separate living room with fireplace, dining room and a family room. Split floor plan with master suite retreat a 2nd fireplace, beautiful garden tub and large dual sink vanity. There is an atrium featured in the center of the home with a beautiful fountain. The backyard was remodeled in 2018 and is very private with travertine patio, large grassy area, separately gated pebble tec pool, POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED!!! enjoy your morning coffee in this serene paradise! This truly is a great community and is walking distance from Waggoner Elementary School in the award winning Kyrene School District. Currently occupied thru October 8th please call or text Carrie 480-734-0796 for a showing. 5% Tax/Admin Fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $2295 per month $2295 refundable deposit