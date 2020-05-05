All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:18 PM

1143 E Sunburst Lane

1143 East Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1143 East Sunburst Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Carver Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located near Elliot and Rural. With over 2,600 s.f. of living space this home offers a large eat-in kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in pantry, separate living room with fireplace, dining room and a family room. Split floor plan with master suite retreat a 2nd fireplace, beautiful garden tub and large dual sink vanity. There is an atrium featured in the center of the home with a beautiful fountain. The backyard was remodeled in 2018 and is very private with travertine patio, large grassy area, separately gated pebble tec pool, POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED!!! enjoy your morning coffee in this serene paradise! This truly is a great community and is walking distance from Waggoner Elementary School in the award winning Kyrene School District. Currently occupied thru October 8th please call or text Carrie 480-734-0796 for a showing. 5% Tax/Admin Fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $2295 per month $2295 refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have any available units?
1143 E Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have?
Some of 1143 E Sunburst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 E Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1143 E Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 E Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 E Sunburst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 1143 E Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 E Sunburst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1143 E Sunburst Lane has a pool.
Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 1143 E Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 E Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 E Sunburst Lane has units with dishwashers.
