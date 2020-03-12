1130 West 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 4Bedroom 2 Bath home near ASU just South of University and west of Hardy. Come with Refrigerator, Stove/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Very nice wood deck with bench seating in back yard. The orbit bus less than a block which goes to ASU and many other Tempe locations. We show by appointments. I currently have tenant in home please do not disturb. I have many other properties available. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 1427 W 7th St 4 Bd 2 Bath with Pool 1300 W 11th St 4Bd 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 Bd 2 Bath 735 E Granada Dr 4 Bd 2 Bath 2 car garage & Pool 1023 W 18th St 3 Bd 2 Bath