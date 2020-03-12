All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:24 AM

1130 West 9th Street

1130 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4Bedroom 2 Bath home near ASU just South of University and west of Hardy. Come with Refrigerator, Stove/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Very nice wood deck with bench seating in back yard. The orbit bus less than a block which goes to ASU and many other Tempe locations. We show by appointments. I currently have tenant in home please do not disturb. I have many other properties available. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 1427 W 7th St 4 Bd 2 Bath with Pool 1300 W 11th St 4Bd 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 Bd 2 Bath 735 E Granada Dr 4 Bd 2 Bath 2 car garage & Pool 1023 W 18th St 3 Bd 2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 West 9th Street have any available units?
1130 West 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 West 9th Street have?
Some of 1130 West 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1130 West 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 West 9th Street offers parking.
Does 1130 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 West 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 West 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1130 West 9th Street has a pool.
Does 1130 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 West 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
