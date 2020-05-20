All apartments in Tempe
1028 West 17th Street.
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

1028 West 17th Street

1028 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 West 17th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Remodeled!!! New Paint, New Carpet, New AC Unit!! New Stove!! This 3 bedroom beautiful home located in a perfect location of TEMPE!!! This property is located on Broadway and Priest, close to the I10, 143, ASU and more. This property shows care being very clean and well taken care of. Fresh paint throughout as well as upgraded counter tops, tile throughout the home, newer appliances and a washer and dryer. This home also features a large Arizona room on the back. Home is move in ready! Come make this your home today!Landscaping included!!One dog under 25 lbs allowed with $300 pet deposit. NO Cats
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1028 West 17th Street have any available units?
1028 West 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 West 17th Street have?
Some of 1028 West 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 West 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 West 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1028 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1028 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1028 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 West 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1028 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

