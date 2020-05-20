1028 West 17th Street.

Amenities

Just Remodeled!!! New Paint, New Carpet, New AC Unit!! New Stove!! This 3 bedroom beautiful home located in a perfect location of TEMPE!!! This property is located on Broadway and Priest, close to the I10, 143, ASU and more. This property shows care being very clean and well taken care of. Fresh paint throughout as well as upgraded counter tops, tile throughout the home, newer appliances and a washer and dryer. This home also features a large Arizona room on the back. Home is move in ready! Come make this your home today!Landscaping included!!One dog under 25 lbs allowed with $300 pet deposit. NO Cats

