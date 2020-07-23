All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1 West 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1 West 9th Street
Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:41 PM

1 West 9th Street

1 West 9th Street · (480) 409-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Downtown Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 141 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1BR, 1 BA, Approx. 700 sqft. Upstairs unit. Incredibly clean and well kept. New wood laminate floors; carpeting in bedrooms. Most importantly - location can't be beat! 3 blocks to ASU Campus, and Downtown Tempe. PERFECT FOR a Student wanting to be within walking distance to ASU, and Downtown dining, entertainment, and transportation. $30 for water, sewer, and trash. No pets allowed.

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West 9th Street have any available units?
1 West 9th Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 West 9th Street have?
Some of 1 West 9th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 West 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1 West 9th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity