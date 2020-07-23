1 West 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1BR, 1 BA, Approx. 700 sqft. Upstairs unit. Incredibly clean and well kept. New wood laminate floors; carpeting in bedrooms. Most importantly - location can't be beat! 3 blocks to ASU Campus, and Downtown Tempe. PERFECT FOR a Student wanting to be within walking distance to ASU, and Downtown dining, entertainment, and transportation. $30 for water, sewer, and trash. No pets allowed.



$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.