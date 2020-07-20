All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

Smokey

15728 West Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15728 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
reen Belts, beautiful parks and golf courses abound as well as some of the country's best restaurants and shopping. Football fans? Cardinals Stadium is about 20 minutes away. Baseball 3 5 minutes to Spring training for Kansas City Royals & Texas Rangers at the beautiful Surprise Stadium, or take in a Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. Basketball fans, take in a Suns game at America West Arena in downtown Phoenix. The city of Surprise also has a new Aquatic Center for swimming and water fun, along with a new 7.4 million dollar complex for Tennis & Racquetball. If Ice Hockey holds your interest, the Coyotes arena is also not too far. Keep yourself cool by Ice Skating at the nearby Polar Ice Rink. For NASCAR Racing fans--we are about 20 minutes to Phoenix International Raceway. Surprise is also about 35 minutes to Turf Paradise for Horse Racing. If you are coming to Golf, there are numerous golf courses to choose from including the 4 courses in Sun City Grand, AZ Traditions.

(RLNE3257934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smokey have any available units?
Smokey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does Smokey have?
Some of Smokey's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smokey currently offering any rent specials?
Smokey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Smokey pet-friendly?
Yes, Smokey is pet friendly.
Does Smokey offer parking?
Yes, Smokey offers parking.
Does Smokey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smokey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smokey have a pool?
No, Smokey does not have a pool.
Does Smokey have accessible units?
No, Smokey does not have accessible units.
Does Smokey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Smokey has units with dishwashers.
Does Smokey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Smokey has units with air conditioning.
