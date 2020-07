Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed

Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind. Our one, two, and three bedroom detached apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ, offer a variety of high-end, resort-style amenities, so you can concentrate on making each day your best yet. An Avilla Meadows apartment is just the home you’ve been looking for. Conveniently located at the corner of North Reems Road and West Waddell Road, Avilla Meadows is located within two blocks of Loop 303 for easy commutes throughout the Phoenix area. A variety of shopping and dining is available just across the street at Marley Market Plaza, and Western Meadows Park is within easy walking distance for picnics and other outdoor fun. Avilla Meadows was designed to provide you with comfort and versatility in a unique package. With no commitments or extra fees, you enjoy all the freedom of renting an apartment combined with the security of home ownership. Whether