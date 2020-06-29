26462 N 165th Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40441cc076 ---- Available in July- Best of the Best! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Quiet Corner. Enjoy Mtn Views from Every Room! Enter to Expansive Great Rm w/ Open Den, Fam Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Custom Lighting. Under Counter Lighting Over Granite Countertops. Kitchen Island; Walk-In Pantry. All Appliances Included. Laundry Rm w/ Cabinets, Utility Sink, Lg Linen. Custom Paint, Plantation Shutters, High End Fixtures & Ceiling Fans Throughout. Split Master Features Dual Sinks, Spacious Glass Brick Shower, W-In Closet, Priv Toilet Rm, Linen Stg. Gorgeous Stairwell of Light & Textures. Backyard Made to Enjoy w/ Long Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ, Rock Waterfall, View Wall, Cobblestone Designs. Uncrowded Cul de Sac, Truly an Oasis w/ Parks, Hiking & Bike Trails. Decompress on Drive Home. Quick Hop to 303- Please note additional monthly city plus admin tax total 4.2%. Small Pets Only.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Scenic View