All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 26462 N 165th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
26462 N 165th Dr
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

26462 N 165th Dr

26462 North 165th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26462 North 165th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40441cc076 ---- Available in July- Best of the Best! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lovely Quiet Corner. Enjoy Mtn Views from Every Room! Enter to Expansive Great Rm w/ Open Den, Fam Rm w/ Gas Fireplace & Custom Lighting. Under Counter Lighting Over Granite Countertops. Kitchen Island; Walk-In Pantry. All Appliances Included. Laundry Rm w/ Cabinets, Utility Sink, Lg Linen. Custom Paint, Plantation Shutters, High End Fixtures & Ceiling Fans Throughout. Split Master Features Dual Sinks, Spacious Glass Brick Shower, W-In Closet, Priv Toilet Rm, Linen Stg. Gorgeous Stairwell of Light & Textures. Backyard Made to Enjoy w/ Long Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ, Rock Waterfall, View Wall, Cobblestone Designs. Uncrowded Cul de Sac, Truly an Oasis w/ Parks, Hiking & Bike Trails. Decompress on Drive Home. Quick Hop to 303- Please note additional monthly city plus admin tax total 4.2%. Small Pets Only.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26462 N 165th Dr have any available units?
26462 N 165th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 26462 N 165th Dr have?
Some of 26462 N 165th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26462 N 165th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26462 N 165th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26462 N 165th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26462 N 165th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr offer parking?
No, 26462 N 165th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26462 N 165th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr have a pool?
No, 26462 N 165th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr have accessible units?
No, 26462 N 165th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26462 N 165th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26462 N 165th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26462 N 165th Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College