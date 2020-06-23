All apartments in Surprise
19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:54 AM

19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive

19417 North Regents Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19417 North Regents Park Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sorry, not booking for next season. Listed price is for off-season. Beautiful seasonal executive home on the Cimarron Golf Course with pool! 2 large bedrooms and office with built-ins. Diag tile throughout, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in great room, recessed lighting and media wall. Corian counters in huge kitchen and eating area with breakfast bar & maple cabinetry. Stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher. Huge mater bedroom Tiled master bath with dual sinks and block glass window. 3-car garage spaces available. Spacious patio and entertainer's dream. B/I BBQ, fire pit, pool overlooking course. This home also available for the summer and fall! Pool service included, Utilities included. Come take a look before it's gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have any available units?
19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have?
Some of 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive does offer parking.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive has a pool.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
