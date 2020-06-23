19417 N REGENTS PARK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Sorry, not booking for next season. Listed price is for off-season. Beautiful seasonal executive home on the Cimarron Golf Course with pool! 2 large bedrooms and office with built-ins. Diag tile throughout, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in great room, recessed lighting and media wall. Corian counters in huge kitchen and eating area with breakfast bar & maple cabinetry. Stainless steel gas stove and dishwasher. Huge mater bedroom Tiled master bath with dual sinks and block glass window. 3-car garage spaces available. Spacious patio and entertainer's dream. B/I BBQ, fire pit, pool overlooking course. This home also available for the summer and fall! Pool service included, Utilities included. Come take a look before it's gone