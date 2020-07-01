18981 W Yucatan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den/office in Zanjero Trails is available for immediate mover in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den/office in Zanjero Trails is available for immediate move in! This is a never been lived in brand new build! Home has lots of space between houses and features mountain views. Home also has a courtyard, RV gate, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, 30" gas cook top with canopy hood, kitchen island, upgraded espresso cabinets, lots of storage space, his and hers sinks and a snail shower in the master bath, a 3 car tandem garage, and a covered patio. The backyard will be finished this month. Property is close to schools, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagerment.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5491053)