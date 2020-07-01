All apartments in Surprise
18981 W Yucatan Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

18981 W Yucatan Dr

18981 West Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18981 West Yucatan Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den/office in Zanjero Trails is available for immediate mover in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den/office in Zanjero Trails is available for immediate move in! This is a never been lived in brand new build! Home has lots of space between houses and features mountain views. Home also has a courtyard, RV gate, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, 30" gas cook top with canopy hood, kitchen island, upgraded espresso cabinets, lots of storage space, his and hers sinks and a snail shower in the master bath, a 3 car tandem garage, and a covered patio. The backyard will be finished this month. Property is close to schools, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagerment.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5491053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have any available units?
18981 W Yucatan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have?
Some of 18981 W Yucatan Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18981 W Yucatan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18981 W Yucatan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18981 W Yucatan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18981 W Yucatan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18981 W Yucatan Dr offers parking.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18981 W Yucatan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have a pool?
No, 18981 W Yucatan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have accessible units?
No, 18981 W Yucatan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18981 W Yucatan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18981 W Yucatan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18981 W Yucatan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

