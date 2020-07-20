18185 W ELM Street

Amenities

Stunning Surprise Farms Rental-Available for Move In July 15th. This home offers 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths plus a downstairs den/office and massive upstairs loft. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances w/refrigerator included, large pantry, granite countertops, and eat-in dining. White Plantation Shutters and Blinds help keep the home cool in the summer. Upstairs laundry w/included washer/dryer provide convenience for your family. The beautiful backyard oasis provides a sparkling pool w/safety fence installed, synthetic grass, and extended covered patio. Smart Home Security System installed and ready for activation. This Wonderful West Valley Home includes pool service and pest control too! See this home ASAP because it won't last long.