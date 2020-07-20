All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

18185 W ELM Street

18185 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

18185 West Elm Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Surprise Farms Rental-Available for Move In July 15th. This home offers 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths plus a downstairs den/office and massive upstairs loft. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances w/refrigerator included, large pantry, granite countertops, and eat-in dining. White Plantation Shutters and Blinds help keep the home cool in the summer. Upstairs laundry w/included washer/dryer provide convenience for your family. The beautiful backyard oasis provides a sparkling pool w/safety fence installed, synthetic grass, and extended covered patio. Smart Home Security System installed and ready for activation. This Wonderful West Valley Home includes pool service and pest control too! See this home ASAP because it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18185 W ELM Street have any available units?
18185 W ELM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18185 W ELM Street have?
Some of 18185 W ELM Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18185 W ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
18185 W ELM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18185 W ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 18185 W ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18185 W ELM Street offer parking?
Yes, 18185 W ELM Street offers parking.
Does 18185 W ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18185 W ELM Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18185 W ELM Street have a pool?
Yes, 18185 W ELM Street has a pool.
Does 18185 W ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 18185 W ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18185 W ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18185 W ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18185 W ELM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18185 W ELM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
