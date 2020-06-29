17955 W DAWN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fantastic fully furnished home in Arizona Traditions Golf community with heated private pool! This recently remodeled home features an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and tile floors throughout living space. Kitchen offers solid surface counter tops, tile backsplash, island, and stainless steel appliances. Split master bedroom features remodeled bathroom with dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. Swim all year round in the heated pool. Enjoy the outdoors under the large covered patio and scenic backyard. Arizona Traditions is a private golf community with recreation centers, clubhouse, pools, and plenty of activities. Close to shopping, restaurants, spring training, and all that Surprise has to offer.