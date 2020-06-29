All apartments in Surprise
17955 W DAWN Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

17955 W DAWN Drive

17955 West Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17955 West Dawn Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic fully furnished home in Arizona Traditions Golf community with heated private pool! This recently remodeled home features an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, and tile floors throughout living space. Kitchen offers solid surface counter tops, tile backsplash, island, and stainless steel appliances. Split master bedroom features remodeled bathroom with dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. Swim all year round in the heated pool. Enjoy the outdoors under the large covered patio and scenic backyard. Arizona Traditions is a private golf community with recreation centers, clubhouse, pools, and plenty of activities. Close to shopping, restaurants, spring training, and all that Surprise has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have any available units?
17955 W DAWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17955 W DAWN Drive have?
Some of 17955 W DAWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17955 W DAWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17955 W DAWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17955 W DAWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17955 W DAWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17955 W DAWN Drive offers parking.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17955 W DAWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17955 W DAWN Drive has a pool.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 17955 W DAWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17955 W DAWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17955 W DAWN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17955 W DAWN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
