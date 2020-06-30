All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17838 W Port Royale Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17838 W Port Royale Ln
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

17838 W Port Royale Ln

17838 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17838 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
6 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - 6 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Home has a full bedroom and bath downstairs plus the master and four more bedrooms and two baths upstairs. It features all appliances except washer and dryer, kitchen island, ceiling fans through out, loft, double sinks in the upstairs guest bath, double sinks in the master bath plus separate tub and shower, a covered patio, and finished back yard. The property is located near schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2630502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have any available units?
17838 W Port Royale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have?
Some of 17838 W Port Royale Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17838 W Port Royale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17838 W Port Royale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17838 W Port Royale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17838 W Port Royale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln offer parking?
No, 17838 W Port Royale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17838 W Port Royale Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17838 W Port Royale Ln has a pool.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have accessible units?
No, 17838 W Port Royale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17838 W Port Royale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17838 W Port Royale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17838 W Port Royale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College