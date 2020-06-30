17838 W Port Royale Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

6 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - 6 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a fenced pool in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Home has a full bedroom and bath downstairs plus the master and four more bedrooms and two baths upstairs. It features all appliances except washer and dryer, kitchen island, ceiling fans through out, loft, double sinks in the upstairs guest bath, double sinks in the master bath plus separate tub and shower, a covered patio, and finished back yard. The property is located near schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



