Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

17749 W. Woodrow Ln.

17749 West Woodrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17749 West Woodrow Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming property in the sought after subdivision of Sierra Montana! This beautiful updated home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that comes complete with refrigerator, fans throughout, washer and dryer. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and a island. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with private bathroom, walk-in closet & balcony. Attached garage! No yard work, HOA takes care of it for you, all you have to do is come home and enjoy your new home. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have any available units?
17749 W. Woodrow Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have?
Some of 17749 W. Woodrow Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
17749 W. Woodrow Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. offers parking.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have a pool?
No, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have accessible units?
No, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17749 W. Woodrow Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

